101st Airborne Division Conducts Medical Training Simulation during Historic Long-Range Air Assault Exercise

Soldiers from the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) take part in a medical training simulation, reacting to contact and treating casualties at the Joint Regional Training Center (JRTC) at Ft. Johnson, LA on August 18th, 2024. (Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner, 101st Airborne Division)
Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne Division2nd Brigade Combat Team - StrikeFort Johnson, LA – Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) executed a major training exercise on August 18th, 2024, showcasing their capabilities in a large-scale, long-range air assault (L2A2) operation at the Joint Regional Training Center (JRTC).

The exercise involved soldiers from the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (2MBCT). It marked a historic milestone for the division as it was the first rotation at JRTC for a Mobile Brigade Combat Team.

The training exercise was comprehensive, encompassing a medical training simulation where soldiers reacted to contact and treated casualties under realistic combat conditions. The 2MBCT soldiers demonstrated their ability to provide critical care and maintain operational effectiveness in the midst of a high-pressure scenario.

This exercise also served as a field test for new battlefield technology, designed to enhance communication, logistical resupply, and tactical operations. The scenarios tested the division’s readiness to conduct large-scale, long-range air assault missions, a core capability for the 101st Airborne Division. The training emphasized the importance of strategic flexibility and operational effectiveness in a rapidly evolving combat environment.

Known as the “Screaming Eagles,” the 101st Airborne Division has a storied history of executing airborne and air assault operations with precision and excellence. This latest exercise reaffirms the division’s commitment to maintaining its reputation as one of the U.S. Army’s most capable and versatile combat forces.

The successful completion of the exercise not only underscores the readiness of the 101st Airborne Division but also highlights the ongoing evolution of military tactics and technology, ensuring that the U.S. Army remains prepared for the challenges of modern warfare.

