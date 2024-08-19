APSU Recognizes Exceptional Faculty Contributions at Annual Awards Event

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) celebrated its annual faculty awards ceremony on August 12th, 2024, in the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall.

APSU President Mike Licari and Provost & Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Maria Cronley recognized exceptional faculty members’ outstanding contributions to the university and its students.

The ceremony honored recipients across various categories, showcasing the dedication, innovation and excellence that define the university’s academic community. Awards presented during the ceremony included:

Socrates Award

The Socrates Award is one of Austin Peay State University’s highest distinctions. It is presented annually to faculty members known for inspiring and motivating students.

Wansoo Kim fosters a creative and personal environment for his students. His extensive experience as a practicing artist allows him to mentor students as they develop their crafts and artistic identities. He has revolutionized ceramics pedagogy and practice at APSU, constantly updating his curriculum and reimagining the studio layout.

Dr. Grayson Elmore takes his role as a student mentor seriously, and his interactions with students, in class and individually, are admirable. While advising more than 100 students, he ensures that his pedagogy is relevant and high-quality. He is at the forefront of discipline-specific technology and best practices and is an inspiration to his students and colleagues.

Dr. Joanne Philhower is committed to top-quality pedagogy in her classroom practice and scholarly work. Her colleagues praised her enthusiasm, noted that she constantly seeks improvement and described her as a wonderful mentor and advisor to her program’s educators. She also serves on a dissertation committee outside her department and is integral to continuous improvement efforts in the Department of Teaching and Learning.

Dr. Eugene Donev has revitalized how students engage with physics courses at Austin Peay State University with an emphasis on experiential and project-based learning. He is also an active scholar with publications related to physics pedagogy. Donevhas been called “enthusiastic,” “hardworking,” “inspirational” and “innovative” by his peers, who see him as invaluable.

Tenured Faculty Award for Excellence in Teaching

The Tenured Faculty Award for Excellence in Teaching is given to a tenured faculty member who demonstrates outstanding teaching, advising, and pedagogical scholarship.

Dr. Audrey Bullock is known for her expertise in mathematics education. She presents at state, regional and national conferences, where other math educators see her as an authority. Her colleagues also look to her for curricular development and improvement in Austin Peay State University’s mathematics education program. Her expertise impacts students in the APSU College of STEM and the APSU College of Education, where she mentors and advises future math educators and aspiring school administrators.

Hawkins Award

The Richard M. Hawkins Award recognizes a faculty member nominated by their peers for notable contributions to scholarship and creative activity.

Dr. Emily Pica is one of the university’s most productive scholars in forensic psychology. Since joining APSU in 2017, she has had dozens of peer-reviewed publications and has received over $500,000 in grant funding. Her work has significantly impacted forensic psychology, improving practices to prevent and rectify wrongful convictions. Pica is alsonotable for creating a top-quality educational experience in the Department of Psychological Science and Counseling.

Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Faculty Award for Community Service

The Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Faculty Award for Community Service is based on service to the Clarksville community, emphasizing contributions that have enhanced the quality of life in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area.

Dr. Allyn Smith is an expert and scholar dedicated to making scientific information and experiences accessible. He and his colleagues have provided opportunities for the community to observe astronomy using the telescope and observatory at the APSU Farm and Environmental Education Center. Smith also educated the community about the recent solar eclipse by presenting material on radio, television and at local events to promote a safe and impactful experience.

Smith also had the idea to launch Science on Tap, which brings APSU College of STEM faculty to Strawberry Alley Ale Works to give engaging public talks. Since its inception five years ago, when Smith gave the first lecture, Science on Tap has impacted hundreds of community members on dozens of scientific topics.



Through his outreach efforts, Smith represents the connection between academia and the community.

The APSU National Alumni Association Distinguished Professor Award is given to a faculty member for exemplary professional performance with an emphasis on teaching. The finalists are nominated and voted on by faculty, students, and alumni.

Dr. Ann Silverberg has 30 years of professional service at Austin Peay State University, which exemplifies her commitment to the tenets of this award. She is a well-respected faculty member known for her dedication to her students and the music community at APSU, in the community and beyond.

Silverberg advises numerous students, serves on graduate student committees and teaches various classes to support the music department. She is a lifelong learner who has added a wide variety of expertise to her résumé over the years to become a better educator and scholar. She is also one of APSU’s only Fulbright scholars, a distinction she earned through her work with Chinese musicology.