Clarksville Community Concert Association announces pianist Chaeyoung Park to perform September 15th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Community Concert Association has a wonderful 73rd season on tap, beginning with a program on Sunday, September 15th at 3:00pm featuring renowned concert pianist Chaeyoung Park.

CCCA President Ann Silverberg said, “We have a season full of delightful music that will be really diverse and family-friendly. The concerts take place on Sunday afternoons, and everyone will find something they will love. We’re already getting calls about this year’s performers.”

Park, this season’s first performer, has most recently been featured on the Gilmore Rising Stars series, Bravo! Vail Music Festival, and Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall as a soloist. She was the winner of the 2022 Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions and Finalist at the 2023 Arthur Rubinstein International Master Piano Competition.

Park has been praised as a passionate pianist who “does not play a single note without thought or feeling.” (New York Concert Review). Embracing a broad range of the classical music literature, her programs feature works ranging from the early French Baroque by Rameau, to Beethoven sonatas, to new music by living composers including South Korean classical composer, Unsuk Chin.

“We’re so excited to have Chaeyoung Park perform in this year’s CCCA series,” Silverberg said. “She has won prizes at the big international competitions, and after her performance on Sunday, she will hold a master class here at APSU on Monday.”

“Our second concert of the season will take place on November 3rd at 3:00pm and feature one of Ireland’s finest bands, the Paul Brock Band. CCCA Vice President, Cody Richardson will be giving a pre-concert talk. She actually studied at the University of Limerick. We’re also hoping to have the band cross paths with APSU’s own folk music ensemble.”

“Paul Brock is a champion button accordion player who lives in Athlone, Ireland,” Richardson said. “I first learned about him with his album Green Grass Blue Grass, a combination of traditional Irish sounds with Bluegrass. During our concert, audiences can expect to experience traditional music played on the button accordion, fiddle, Irish flute, and potentially others. During the pre-concert talk, I look forward to talking with audience members about their sounds and the roles these instruments play within Irish traditional music.”

A beacon of passion and precision, integrity and diversity, Paul Brock Band is steeped in the Irish musical tradition and yet manages to seamlessly, effortlessly blend and fold in elements from American old-time and bluegrass, French-Canadian, and other Celtic traditions to create something accessible, recognizable, beautiful, and entirely unique. The band and its members have been the recipients of numerous awards, including ‘Best Instrumental Band of the Decade’ (Irish American News).

The Clarksville Community Concert Association (CCCA) is a non-profit 501( c) 3 organization dedicated to presenting music performances of high artistic merit in Clarksville-Montgomery County and promoting interest in and enjoyment of live concerts through community outreach and education. The CCCA concert series presents high-quality artists of national and international renown in the critically acclaimed George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall on the campus of Austin Peay State University, at the corner of Eighth Street and Marion Street in Clarksville, Tennessee.

For more information, go to www.clarksvillemusic.com