Clarksville’s Shane McCarrell Crowned 2024 International Auctioneer Champion

Pittsburgh, PA – The 2024 International Auctioneer Championship, held in the vibrant city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, concluded with a thrilling competition among 79 talented contestants from around the globe.

This prestigious event showcased the skills and artistry of auctioneers, culminating in an exciting finale that crowned Shane McCarrell from Clarksville, Tennessee, the champion.

Shane, a graduate of Nashville Auction School and the Past President of the Tennessee Auctioneers Association, demonstrated exceptional skill and charisma, earning him the coveted title.

“It’s always great to be recognized by your peers as one of the elite in the industry. The championship, although important, is just a stepping stone to giving back to an industry, that means so much to me.”

With over 12 years of active-duty military service in the United States Marines and Army, Shane brings a unique perspective to the auctioneering profession. As Co-Owner and Education Director of Nashville Auction School, he is dedicated to educating the next generation of auctioneers.

“Service in the military teaches you discipline and the ability to succeed even when faced with adversity. This industry is service related just like serving in the military. Although many of the things we do are difficult and there are obstacles around every corner. The real mission is accomplished when we provide a service to our sellers that facilitates them turning the page in their life.”

The competition featured contestants from across the globe, showcasing diverse styles and techniques, making it a truly international event. Participants were judged on their bid calling, presentation skills, and overall performance.

“Personally, it is validation. As a first generation Auctioneer, it is important for us to pave our own way. Professionally, it will open up a few more doors for me to expose the world to the magic of the auction industry.”

In addition to his recent victory, Shane has been recognized with numerous accolades, including the TN Rookie Championship, Volunteer Open Championship, and the 2019 TN State Championship, along with multiple top 10 finishes at the International Auctioneer Championship.

“Honestly, my most memorable moments were seeing the successes of my friends and students. Many of the competitors are people that I consider to be close friends and to see them succeed and grow each year is a true blessing. The real moment was when I see students that have come through Nashville Auction School take the walk across that stage and sharpen their skills.”

The International Auctioneer Championship is not only a platform for auctioneers to showcase their talents, but also a celebration of the auctioneering profession and its impact on communities worldwide.

When asked what advice would you give to aspiring auctioneers looking to compete in future championships, McCarrell shared “The easiest bit of advice is don’t think about it, just do it. If you wait for the right time or you wait until you think you’re ready, the time will pass you by. The truth: It is like having kids, you’re never actually ready. The growth happens in the journey, and the relationships that are formed during these competitions last a lifetime.”

“You must continue to sharpen your craft, and the only way to do that is to surround yourself with people that are like-minded. Competitors are a dying breed, we must continue to sharpen our craft to ensure we are serving our clients the best way possible,” stated McCarell.

For more information about the championship and future events, please visit www.auctioneers.org/auctioneer-competitions

About the Auctioneers Association Management Team and National Auction Association

Auctioneers Association Management Team is dedicated to overseeing state auctioneers associations across the United States. Our primary goal is to promote the auction method of marketing while ensuring our members have ample opportunities to grow, gain recognition in the industry, and build valuable relationships.

We are proud to collaborate with the National Auction Association (NAA), founded in 1949, which stands as the world’s largest professional association for auction professionals. Headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, the NAA advocates for thousands of auction professionals in the U.S., Canada, and beyond.

As a membership-based organization, the NAA represents a diverse range of auction professionals servicing various industries. It is committed to providing members with comprehensive educational programming and resources designed to enhance their skills and advance the auction industry as a whole. Upholding a strict Code of Ethics, NAA members benefit from access to an extensive network of industry professionals, fostering a collaborative environment that encourages excellence and innovation in auctioneering.