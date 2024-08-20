Clarksville City Council Meetings Relocate to Regional Planning Commission During Public Square Renovations

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville City Council meetings will be temporarily moved to the basement-level meeting space of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission (RPC), 329 Main Street, while building rehabilitation work is completed between 102-106 Public Square (City Council Chambers, City Court, and City Parks & Recreation offices).

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we finalize remodeling and reinforcing these historic structures on Public Square and extending their useful life. I appreciate all of the work that has gone into making this temporary transition into alternate meeting space as seamless as possible,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

The buildings on Public Square are undergoing work to include:

Reconstruction of the deteriorated parapet walls at the front of 106 Public Square. Tuck pointing of the front, north side, and rear of 106 Public Square. Brick flashing installation on the rear and south side of 102 Public Square. Full roof replacement of 106 Public Square, including removal of antiquated, unused mechanical penetrations and construction of new slopes for improved drainage. Reconfiguration of rooftop mechanical equipment. Ceiling repairs in the City Council Chambers. Repainting in the City Council Chambers and corridors. New floor covering in the City Council Chambers and corridors. Replacement of the ornamental arch covering on 106 Public Square, and replacement of the accessible door at the rear of 106 Public Square.

This work began in late July 2024.

City Court and City Council will be temporarily relocated to the basement of the RPC, and assuming there are no construction delays, both are expected to return to 106 Public Square beginning in October 2024.

City Council meets next in Executive Session on August 29th at 4:30pm in normal Clarksville Council Chambers, 106 Public Square.

However, the September 5th, 6:00pm, Regular Session meeting of Clarksville City Council will be held in the RPC meeting room, basement level, 329 Main Street.