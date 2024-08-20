69 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Clarksville Police Department reports Motorcycle, Vehicle wreck on College Street

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries that occurred at approximately 10:11am at 1144 College Street near Staf Orton Automotive.

The crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle, and currently, only one Northbound lane of College Street is open. The motorcyclist is being flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter, and their status is unknown at this time.

CPD Fatal Accident Crash Investigators (FACT) are en route to process the scene and motorists are asked to find an alternate route until the roadway can be completely cleared.

There is no other information available for release at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

Tennessee Titans Close Preseason with Showdown Against Saints in New Orleans
Clarksville Police Department responds to Two Vehicle Accident on Trenton Road
