Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries that occurred at approximately 10:28am at 3400 Trenton Road. (The 180 Church).

The crash involved two vehicles, which is partially blocking Trenton Road. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route until the roadway can be completely cleared. The status of the injuries is unavailable at this time.

No other information is available for release. This is an ongoing investigation.