Marsha Blackburn Introduces Resolution Condemning Kamala Harris’ Failure as Border Czar

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) introduced a resolution condemning Vice President Kamala Harris’ failure to secure the border in her role as Border Czar. On March 24th, 2021, President Joe Biden designated Vice President Kamala Harris as “Border Czar” to address the ‘‘root causes’’ of illegal immigration into the United States.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, there have been 10 million illegal border crossings, the most ever recorded in U.S. history. Vice President Harris has taken no decisive steps to close our southern border and has put millions of American lives in danger.

“Since her very first day in office, Vice President Harris – President Joe Biden’s designated Border Czar – has refused to take the national security and safety crisis at our southern border seriously. The Biden-Harris administration has presided over more than 10 million illegal border crossings and has released nearly 100 individuals on the terrorist watchlist into our country. Vice President Harris can run, but she cannot hide from her disastrous record that has killed countless innocent Americans,” said Senator Blackburn.

The Border Czar Has Never Taken Border Security Seriously

“Vice President Kamala Harris did not even visit the southern border until June 25th, 2021, 93 days after being named ‘border czar…’ When Vice President Kamala Harris traveled near the southern border for the first time on June 25th, 2021, she decided to travel to El Paso, Texas, which is located 800 miles from the Lower Rio Grande Valley.”

Under Harris’ Watch, Illegal Immigrant Encounters Have Exploded at the Southern Border

“Since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris became President and Vice President, respectively there have been— (1) more than 9,700,000 illegal immigrant encounters nationwide; (2) more than 7,900,000 illegal immigrant encounters at the United States southern border; and (3) an estimated 2,000,000 known gotaways who evaded the United States Border Patrol, which is more known gotaways than evaded the Border Patrol during the entire previous decade.”

President Donald J. Trump Prioritized Securing the Border While Harris Opened it up to Millions

“In May 2024, there were 170,723 illegal immigrant encounters at the United States southern border, which represents a 185 percent increase from the average May encounter total during the administration of President Donald J. Trump…May 2024 was the 39th straight month where monthly illegal immigrant encounters have been higher than the highest month under President Trump.”

The Border Czar’s Refusal to Close the Southern Border Has Cost American Lives and Puts Millions More at Risk of Terrorist Attacks

“Illegal immigrants with violent criminal histories who have murdered innocent Americans, including Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungary, Rachel Morin, and others throughout the United States, pose an existential threat to the safety and security of the American people…In June 2024, NBC News reported that more than 50 illegal immigrants with ties to ISIS were on the loose in the United States after having been released by officials of the Biden administration…During the Joe Biden administration, more than 350 illegal immigrants with ties to ISIS and whose names appear on the terrorist watch list were stopped while trying to cross the southern border.”

In the House, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) introduced a companion resolution condemning Kamala Harris’ failure as Border Czar.

Endorsements

“From day one, Vice President Kamala Harris has been unrelenting in her goal to open our nation’s borders and grant mass amnesty. She believes in decriminalizing illegal immigration; wants to abolish ICE; and supports free education and health care for all illegal aliens. Harris’ failure to lead resulted in an open southern border where criminals, terrorists, and fentanyl are illegally entering our country and harming innocent Americans. Since the start of fiscal year 2021, over 370 individuals on the terrorist watchlist have been caught trying to illegally enter our country through the southern border. Harris’ open border is a threat to our national security and has killed countless Americans. Should Harris be allowed to continue her efforts to erase our nation’s border, she will turn America into a sanctuary country.” – Mark Morgan, former Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

“Since being named Border Czar, Harris has refused to secure the border at every turn. Instead, she has allowed drug cartels, violent criminals, and terrorists to exploit the open border and murder Americans. We know how to secure the border and have done so in the past. If the Biden-Harris administration kept the Trump-era border policies in place, we would not have had over 10 million illegal immigrants enter our country since 2021. Harris’ policy agenda is an open border, and that will sadly result in countless more Americans being murdered.” – Brandon Judd, former President of the National Border Patrol Council and 25-year Border Patrol veteran

“Under Harris’s open border and failure as a Border Czar historic number of Americans have died from the fentanyl that the criminal cartels push through the open border along with an historic number of people arrested that were on the terror watch list. Add to that more than two million got aways, she has created the biggest national security vulnerability this nation has ever seen, and FBI Director agrees on that vulnerability. Two groups that want Harris as the next President include the criminal cartels of Mexico and numerous terrorist organizations that want to continue to exploit our open borders. That is a fact.”– Thomas Homan, former Director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

“Kamala Harris claims to be tough on border security while touting immigration reform that will only incentivize further illegal border crossings. Despite what Kamala Harris believes, illegally crossing the border is a federal crime. Harris’ refusal to secure our border is endangering countless Americans and has resulted in innocent victims such as Laken Riley to tragically lose their lives.” – Matthew Whitaker, former United States Attorney General

“Our nation is in a very vulnerable and dangerous situation right now. For the last three and a half years we in essence, the United States, have had an open border. And it is basically an open invitation for any to come across the border. All are welcome and that’s a problem. Foreign terrorist organization groups are capitalizing on this open border and nefarious actors are taking advantage of this for every single moment they can because there is no one stopping them.” – Nicole Parker, former FBI Special Agent



“America’s Sheriffs from Western States Sheriffs Association and Southwest Border/Texas Sheriffs Coalition have a vote of NO Confidence in Vice President Kamala Harris for her failure to address and prioritize our southern border. Vice President Harris has abandoned and neglected her Nation’s Oath of Office to protect America to include acknowledging, engaging, and partnering with America’s Sheriffs to protect our communities and families within. In a recent letter reference the border addressed to the White House, our National Sheriffs Association President stated, ‘Too Little Too Late’ to which, I agree. Our country needs No more excuses, but leadership driven by the Rule of Law and those who believe in protecting our nation’s legacy.” – Sheriff Mark Dannels, Cochise County, Ariz.



“After witnessing this disaster over the past year and listening to the continued rhetoric and intellectual dishonesty from Vice President Harris, The Southwestern Border Sheriff’s Coalition, and its membership must emphatically state our position of having NO confidence in the ability of Vice President Kamala Harris, and her leadership within the office of Vice President, to affect any positive outcome on this matter.” – Sheriff Leon Wilmot, Yuma County, Ariz.



