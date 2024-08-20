Nashville Sounds roar back from behind to take down Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 9-5

Nashville, TN – After falling behind by four runs through just a few innings, the Nashville Sounds (63-57, 25-20) managed to score eight unanswered runs on their way to a 9-5 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (58-61, 23-21) on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

Finding themselves down 5-1 entering the bottom of the third, the Sounds began clawing their way back. Freddy Zamora drew a walk to start the third, then Isaac Collins’ double down the left field line brough him home. Christian Arroyo brought home Collins later in the frame on a sacrifice fly to make it 5-3 through three.

Nashville unraveled the Jumbo Shrimp in the sixth. Three consecutive hits, capped off by a two-run single to left by Wes Clarke, made it a 5-5 game. Jumbo Shrimp starter Jonathan Bermúdez (1-2) may have put the go-ahead run on base, but Raffi Vizcaíno did his team no favors after the starter’s exit.

A couple more hits by Owen Miller and Brian Navarreto loaded the bases with nobody out before Zamora’s RBI walk gave the Sounds a 6-5 lead. Vizcaíno would later walk in a couple more runs, gifting Nashville an 8-5 advantage.

The Sounds bullpen was lights out to start the series. Though starter Chad Patrick made it just three innings, Garrett Stallings allowed just one baserunner via walk in 2.1 innings and struck out the side in the fifth. Aaron Ashby (4-7) added three strikeouts after retiring all five batters faced.

Jacob Misiorowski (S, 1) picked up his first career save, not allowing a hit with two strikeouts over the eighth and ninth innings to put the contest away. After totaling eight hits through three innings, the Jumbo Shrimp were held hitless over the final six frames.

Collins added a cherry on top to the comeback win, as his solo homer in the eighth made it a 9-5 game. The blast was his 12th of the season and gave the leadoff hitter a multi-hit performance and a three-RBI night. Clarke, Miller, and Navarreto also had two hits in the contest, respectively.

Logan Henderson (1-1, 0.90) will get his third start as a Sound tomorrow night against the Jumbo Shrimp. He’ll face right-hander Adam Mazur (0-1, 6.92) at 6:35pm central in Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

Jacob Misiorowski (S, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 HB, 0 BB, 2 K) notched his first save in his third career relief appearance. The No. 3 prospect in the Brewers system and No. 66 in baseball (MLB Pipeline) has allowed just one hit in 8.2 innings (.037 opponent batting average) since moving up to Triple-A on August 3rd.

Wes Clarke (2-for-4, R, 2 RBI, 2 K) extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a pair of singles and RBI. Clarke is batting .274 (17-for-62) with 15 RBI and a .965 OPS since the streak began on July 21st.

Aaron Ashby (W, 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) has not allowed a run over his past four relief appearances (5.2 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 10 K).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.