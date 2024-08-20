Opening Night of Matilda The Musical This Friday at Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – The wait is nearly over! Season 42 at the Roxy Regional Theatre kicks off this weekend with Roald Dahl’s story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny, Matilda The Musical, opening this Friday, August 23rd, 2024 at 7:00pm.

With its high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, this musical inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl is sure to thrill and delight children and adults alike. Tickets are going quickly for this weekend and are very limited for some performances, so don’t delay in making your reservations!

Directed by Emily Ruck with music direction by Erika Milner and choreography by Eboné Amos, Matilda The Musical stars local youth Aiyana Cotton (playing Matilda on August 23rd, 25th, 30th and 31st at 7:00pm) and Ryan Victoria Nelson (playing Matilda on August 24th, 29th, 31st at 2:00pm and September 1st), and features Ashley Birnbaum as Matilda’s caring teacher Miss Honey, Alex Vanburen as the school headmistress not-to-be-trifled-with Agatha Trunchbull, and Theron Taylor Montgomery and Caitlin Hicks as Matilda’s cruel parents Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood.

Rounding out the cast are Madeline Acquaviva, Jena Allen, Armon Davis, Sebastian Fenton and Jason Sekili, alongside local youth Malin Barnhill, Elisabeth Carroccia, Kenzie Cooper, Kyler Fewox, Zoë Fewox, Bennet Hubbell, Avery Johnson, Scarlett Johnston, CJ Jones, Mallorie Puckett, Natalie Shasserre, Jalen Soto, Asher Zeliadt and Jessa Zeliadt.

Friday, August 23rd at 7:00pm

Saturday, August 24th at 7:00pm (VERY LIMITED AVAILABILITY)

Sunday, August 25th at 2:00pm (VERY LIMITED AVAILABILITY)

Thursday, August 29th at 7:00pm

Friday, August 30th at 7:00pm

Saturday, August 31st at 2:00pm

Saturday, August 31st at 7:00pm

Sunday, September 1st at 2:00pm

Based on the book by Roald Dahl, Matilda The Musical is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Produced in part by Nancye & Joe Britton, with additional funding support provided by Nancy & Garnett Ladd, Mildred & Mable’s and Christy & Steve Crosby, Matilda The Musical is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Music Theatre International (MTI).

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Please note: This show contains fog effects and flashing lights.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.