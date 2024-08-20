Tennessee Titans Close Preseason with Showdown Against Saints in New Orleans

Tennessee Titans (2-0) at New Orleans Saints (1-1)

Sunday, August 25th, 2024 | 1:00pm CT

New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome | TV: WKRN

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans conclude their preseason schedule this week with a trip to face the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff at Caesars Superdome (capacity 73,000) is scheduled on Sunday, August 25th, 2024, at 1:00pm CT.

It has been less than a year since the Titans’ most recent visit to the Crescent City. They opened the 2023 regular season there on September 10th, but the Saints prevailed by a final score of 16-15. The Saints’ one trip to the end zone against the Titans defense—a 19-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to wide receiver Rashid Shaheed—broke a 9-9 tie in the third quarter and proved to be the difference in the contest. Despite the loss, the Titans still own a 9-7-1 advantage in the all-time series.

This week’s contest will be televised regionally on the Titans Preseason TV Network, including flagship WKRN-News 2 in Nashville. Play-by-play announcer Paul Burmeister and analyst Charles Davis will call the action, and Cory Curtis will report from the sidelines. Outside of Nashville, fans can watch the New Orleans TV broadcast live on NFL Network.

During the preseason, fans in the Nashville market are able to livestream the broadcast on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android), as well as on desktop computers and mobile web at TennesseeTitans.com. Restrictions apply.

Additionally, fans outside of Nashville can access live Titans preseason games with NFL+, which offers access to out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games (phone and tablet only), live local and national audio for every game, and more.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, executive producer/gameday host Rhett Bryan and co-host Amie Wells.

About the Tennessee Titans

Titans Improve to 2-0 In Preseason

Last week, the Tennessee Titans earned their second consecutive preseason victory at Nissan Stadium, rallying in the fourth quarter for a 16-15 win against the Seattle Seahawks. It followed a 17-13 victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Brian Callahan’s preseason debut as a head coach.

Against the Seahawks, Titans kicker Brayden Narveson made three field goals in the fourth quarter. He connected from 21 yards and 59 yards before providing a walk-off 46-yarder as the clock expired.

The Titans’ regular starters were held out of action on Saturday after getting a large share of the practice reps during the week in two joint sessions with the visiting Seahawks. Malik Willis started the contest at quarterback and completed 12 of 16 passes for 116 yards and added 30 rushing yards. Mason Rudolph alternated with Willis and completed a 15-yard touchdown strike to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as part of his 125-yard passing performance. He engineered three of the offense’s four scoring drives, including the two-minute drive that culminated in Narveson’s game-winner.



The Titans defense limited Seattle to 12 first downs and only two conversions on nine attempts on third-down (22.2 percent). Rookie outside linebacker Jaylen Harrell, a seventh-round pick out of Michigan, tallied two of the club’s three sacks in the contest.

About the New Orleans Saints

The Saints, who lost 16-10 last week at San Francisco, enter 2024 under the direction of head coach Dennis Allen for the third season. In 2023, they finished 9-8, losing a tiebreaker with the 9-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South title.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr started all 17 games for the Saints in 2023, his first season with the organization after spending his first nine NFL campaigns with the Raiders. He passed for 3,878 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions, and his 97.7 passer rating was the third-best mark of his career.

In 2018, Callahan spent the season as Carr’s position coach in Oakland. He helped Carr pass for a then-career-high 4,049 yards and an AFC-best 68.9 completion percentage.