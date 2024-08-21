APSU Soccer Faces Off Against Chattanooga in Early-Season Battle at Morgan Brothers Field

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team returns to regular-season action on Thursday at 6:00pm when it hosts Chattanooga at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay (1-0) is coming off a 5-0 exhibition victory against Motlow State, Sunday, in which all five scores came from different Govs. On the other end of the state, Chattanooga (0-1-1) lost a 2-0 decision to Tennessee, Sunday, with the Mocs keeping it a one-goal game until the 13 seconds.

Freshman Paige Chrustowski and junior Ellie Dreas lead Austin Peay State University with one goal and two points through its lone countable match of the season, while UTC’s Caroline Richvalsky and Clarissa Salinas both tallied goals in UTC’s 2-2 draw at Georgia State, August 15th.

The Governors lead the all-time series against Chattanooga, 10-6-1, including a 6-2 mark in Clarksville; however, the APSU Govs will look to halt a two-match losing streak to the Mocs, that has seen them outscore the Govs 7-1 in its last two meetings – with all seven goals coming in the final 45 minutes.

Chattanooga went 10-7-1 last season and 4-4-1 in Southern Conference play. However, its season came to an end following an overtime loss to Samford in its first match of the 2023 SoCon Tournament.

What to Know

Austin Peay State University is 1-0 this season, with the win coming in a 2-1 victory against Western Kentucky, August 15th.

Paige Chrustowski and Ellie Dreas netted second-half scores in the win against Western Kentucky.

Chattanooga is 0-1-1 this season, with a 2-2 draw at Georgia State and a 2-0 loss at Tennessee.

Austin Peay State University is 10-6-1 against Chattanooga in a series that dates back to APSU’s first-ever match in 2002.

The Governors are 6-2 against UTC in Clarksville.

Chattanooga has won back-to-back matches against the APSU Govs for the first time since the 2008 and 2009 season.

What A Win Means

Austin Peay State University’s first 2-0 start since 2018.

APSU’s 11th all-time win against UTC.

Austin Peay State University’s first 2-0 start at home since 2018.

The Governors first winning streak under head coach Kim McGowan.

APSU extends its home unbeaten streak to five matches.

