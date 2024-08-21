69.3 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Set to Open Fall Season with APSU Fall Tournament

APSU Unveils Six-Tournament Fall Schedule

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Hits the Road for Six Fall Tournaments. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University head women’s tennis coach Maria Sorbello Morrison announced the Governors six fall tournaments, Wednesday. 

For the seventh-straight season, the Govs begin with the APSU Fall Tournament at the Governors Tennis Courts, September 13th-15th. Austin Peay State University hosts Western Kentucky, Murray State, Alabama A&M, and Cumberland. This marks the 17th time the APSU Govs have hosted the event in 18 years. 

The Govs then hit the road for a trip to face fellow Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Central Arkansas, September 27th and 28th, in Conway, Arkansas. In the same tournament last year, the Govs won 12 matches. In ASUN play, the APSU Govs swept UCA in Conway, March 28th.

After the trip to Arkansas, the Govs have the opportunity to play in the All-American Tournament, September 21st-29th, in Cary, North Carolina. 

Austin Peay State Univrsity tennis then heads to the International Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regional, October 10th-14th, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. 

The Governors have the opportunity to play in the W35 Tournament in Hilton Head, Georgia, October 21st-27th, and the W15 tournament, November 4th-10th, in Jackson, Tennessee. More on information on these tournaments will be made available at a later date.

Follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis teams on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) for news and updates.

