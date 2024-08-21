Nashville Zoo’s Sunset Safari: A Night of Food, Fun, and Nocturnal Magic on September 13th

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo’s after-hours soiree, Sunset Safari promises a cornucopia of Nashville restaurant specialties along with live entertainment and close-up encounters with some of the Zoo’s intriguing animals. This premier fundraiser takes place on Friday, September 13th, 2024, from 6:30pm to 10:30pm and tickets are on sale now.

The Zoo will close on September 13th at 2:00pm so it can prepare for a full evening of festivities. Guests to Sunset Safari will have the opportunity to stroll Zoo pathways as they sample food and drinks from more than 40 of Nashville’s best restaurants, spirits brands, bakeries and coffee shops.

Along the way will be areas for guests to stop and enjoy music from The Music City Sound and Jonny Gray, and fire dancers from Beyond Wings. This year’s event is themed around the nocturnal mystique of Friday the 13th and will include readings by Emerald Eye Tarot Readings.

Main Event tickets to Sunset Safari are $175.00. Guests can upgrade to Patron tickets for $300 and receive early entry and access to the VIP lounge with unique animal experiences and special hors d’oeuvres. Benefactors tickets are sold in pairs at $1,000 and include everything above plus reserved parking. Champions tickets are also sold in pairs at $5,000 and includes everything above along with a special invitation to an exclusive Champions party on August 8th.

Sunset Safari also encourages young adults to support the Zoo by purchasing Night Owl tickets for $85.00 allowing those 21-35 to be admitted after 8:30pm. Tickets are available online and at the Zoo on the night of the event. Sunset Safari is an adults-only event.

Sunset Safari’s honorary event chair for 2024 is Dottie Frist. Event host committee chairs are Maggie and Will Finn, Tripp King and Chip Wilkison. Event sponsors include Amazon, Big Visual Group, Curated Events, Famous Footwear, Frugal MacDougal, Solomon Builders, and SSA Group. Additional sponsors include Ajax Turner, American Paper & Twine, Empire Distributors, Inc., Enterprise Holdings Foundation, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Sherrard Roe Voight & Harbison, and the Tennessee Titans.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/sunset-safari.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than 1.4 million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.