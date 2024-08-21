Tennessee Titans – New Orleans Saints Rivalry: A Deep Preseason History, Competitive Regular Season Battles

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints have a long preseason history. In 30 meetings in the preseason, the Saints lead 15-14-1. They met every preseason from 1968-87, and only the Dallas Cowboys have played the Oilers/Titans more often in the preseason (34 games) than the Saints.

In head-to-head regular season matchups, the Titans and Saints have played a total of 17 times, with the Titans holding a 9-7-1 advantage. That includes a four-game winning streak by the Titans that was broken with a Saints victory in 2011. The last four outcomes have been split evenly, 3-3.

The Tennessee Titans opened the 2023 regular season at the New Orleans Saints (September 10th) and fell by a final score of 16-15. Kicker Nick Folk provided the only scoring of the day for the Titans, connecting on five field goals. The Saints’ one touchdown against the Titans’ defense—a 19-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to wide receiver Rashid Shaheed—broke a 9-9 tie in the third quarter and proved to be the difference in the contest.

While the teams are infrequent adversaries, and the Saints have made only four appearances in Tennessee since the Oilers moved from Houston in 1997, the Saints visited Nissan Stadium in 2019 and 2021.

On December 22nd, 2019, the Saints erased a 14-0 Titans lead to win 38-28, defeating a Titans team that was without running back Derrick Henry for the first and only time during the season. Wide receiver Michael Thomas caught 12 passes from Drew Brees for 136 yards, including a late score to seal the New Orleans victory.

On November 14th, 2021, the Titans hosted the Saints and earned a 23-21 victory. The Titans defense tallied four sacks—including two sacks by Jeffery Simmons—and stopped the Saints on a late two-point conversion that would have tied the score at 23-23. Ryan Tannehill passed for a touchdown and rushed for another score in the win.

The Titans played a memorable primetime game at Caesars Superdome on Monday night, September 24th, 2007. Titans linebacker Keith Bulluck recorded a career-high three interceptions, tying a franchise record, in helping the team to a 31-14 win.

The initial regular season matchup between the Saints and the then-Houston Oilers occurred in 1971, five seasons after the Saints began play as an expansion franchise in the NFL. The game resulted in a 13-13 score, one of the six ties in Oilers/Titans history.

Most Recent Matchups

2015 Week 9 • Nov. 8, 2015 • TITANS 34 at Saints 28 (OT)

Marcus Mariota’s fourth touchdown pass is a five-yarder to Anthony Fasano in overtime. Mariota goes 28-of-39 for 371 yards and no interceptions. He ties the game in the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass to Justin Hunter and a two-point conversion to Delanie Walker.

The Titans forced two turnovers and sacked Drew Brees (28-of-39 for 387 yards) four times. Walker registers two touchdown catches, including a 61-yarder. The teams combined for 899 yards of offense, including 483 by the Titans.

2019 Week 16 • Dec. 22, 2019 • SAINTS 38 at Titans 28

The New Orleans Saints score 24 consecutive points after the Tennessee Titans take a 14-0 lead in the first half. Ryan Tannehill and Drew Brees each complete three touchdown passes without throwing an interception. Tannehill is sacked five times.

Saints wideout Michael Thomas catches 12 passes for 136 yards and a score late in the fourth quarter to help put the game out of reach. Thomas’ touchdown is preceded by a fumble recovery by the Saints defense in its own territory on a pass from Tannehill to receiver Kalif Raymond.

2021 Week 10 • Nov. 14, 2021 • Saints 21 at TITANS 23

The Titans preserve a victory by thwarting a two-point conversion by the Saints and recovering an onside kick with less than two minutes remaining. The Titans’ defense records four sacks of Trevor Siemian (all in the first half), including two by Jeffery Simmons. Ryan Tannehill rushes for a one-yard touchdown and tosses a two-yard touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt.

The Tennessee Titans recovered a fumble on the second half’s opening kickoff and converted the turnover into a touchdown. The New Orleans Saints missed a pair of extra-point attempts in addition to their failed two-point try. Titans receiver Marcus Johnson leads the club with five receptions for 100 yards.

2023 Week 1 • Sept. 10, 2023 • Titans 15 at SAINTS 16

In the 2023 season opener, the New Orleans Saints limit the Tennessee Titans to five field goals by Nick Folk. In Derek Carr’s first game with the Saints, he produces a 19-yard touchdown pass to Rashid Shaheed in the third quarter and seals the win with a late 41-yard pass to Shaheed, which allows the Saints to run out the clock.

The Saints defense intercepts three passes by Ryan Tannehill. Titans safety Amani Hooker forces two turnovers, including a forced fumble and recovery on the opening kickoff and an interception. Chris Olave adds eight receptions for 112 yards for New Orleans.