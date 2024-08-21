69.3 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
HomeEventsWomen of Clarksville Expo Enhances Visitor Experience with Free Shuttle Services
Events

Women of Clarksville Expo Enhances Visitor Experience with Free Shuttle Services

News Staff
By News Staff
Women of Clarksville Expo oMap and Schedule

Women of Clarksville ExpoClarksville, TN – The Women of Clarksville Expo will return for its fourth year on August 24th, 2024, bigger and better than ever.

This year’s Expo will be held at The Emerald (2631 Hwy 41A)  from 10:00am-3:00pm and is free and open to the public.

During the event, parking at The Emerald and across the street will be reserved for volunteers, vendors, and food trucks.

Shuttles will be available to transport attendees to the Emerald to create the best possible experience and reduce transit time. 

Shuttles will run from 9:45am until 3:30pm and will pick up guests at Clarksville Gas and Water, 2215 Madison Street. The pick-up/drop-off point will be in front of the building.

To read more about the Women of Clarksville Expo, read Women of Clarksville Expo returns for 2024, Bigger and Better Than Ever.

To register for this year’s expo, go to https://womenofclarksvilleexpo2024.eventbrite.com

Previous article
Tennessee Titans – New Orleans Saints Rivalry: A Deep Preseason History, Competitive Regular Season Battles
Next article
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Set to Open Fall Season with APSU Fall Tournament
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online