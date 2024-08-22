APSU to Introduce Govs Mobile ID, Replacing Physical Cards in Fall 2024

Austin Peay State University’s transition to mobile IDs has been in the works for several years and aligns with “mobile-first” systems in place at other leading universities.

“As new technology was needed, readers and devices were selected that would support the mobile ID,” Baggett said, adding that the project was approved in Fall 2022. “We’ve been laying the groundwork for this transition for some time to ensure a smooth implementation.”

The university soft-launched Govs Mobile ID in January, and the response has been positive.

“[The soft launch has] given us time to identify any issues and work them out,” Baggett said. Most people love the convenience, and the biggest concern we’ve heard is fear of people not being able to use the card if their battery dies. But with an iPhone or Apple device, there’s a five-hour battery reserve that allows owners to use their mobile IDs after their phones die.”

Mobile IDs will also support Govs Bucks, which allows students to deposit money into an online debit account for use at campus venues. Android users can link funds through Google Wallet or Samsung Wallet, and iPhone users can link funds through Apple Wallet.

“Overall, the Govs Mobile ID is an exciting development for Austin Peay and its students,” Baggett said. “Students can have everything they need right at their fingertips, making campus life more convenient, efficient, and enjoyable.”

For more information, call the Govs ID Card Office at 931.221.6633, email govs-idcard@apsu.edu or visit the APSU Morgan University Center Room 207.