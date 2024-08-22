Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville Raises Over $1,000 in Heartfelt Fundraiser

Clarksville, TN – People International, Inc. (PII) is happy to announce the success of a recent fundraiser in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville (BBBSC). The event, held at Austin Peay State University’s Clement Auditorium, raised over $1000 for the youth mentoring organization.

The program, ‘Life’s What You Make It,’ featured musical and dance numbers with Littles from the BBBSC office. The performance was in conjunction with PII’s annual conference. During the week of their conference, PII cast members rehearsed with Littles from BBBSC to prepare for the performance.

“Working with Big Brothers Big Sisters was a true pleasure, and we are delighted to contribute all the proceeds from our performance,” said Abbie Jolley, Co-Conference Coordinator of PII. “Having some of the ‘littles’ join us on stage was magical; they sang, danced, and truly illuminated the room. Experiences like these are why People International does what we do.”

“This collaboration between PII and BBBSC showcases the strength of community involvement and the power of collaboration,” said Sandra Brandon, Executive Director of BBBBC. “We are extremely grateful to Abbie and her team for incorporating us into their annual conference.”

The event’s funds will directly support youth mentoring programs in our community. For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville, visit www.bbbsclarksville.org

People International, Inc. is dedicated to nurturing community spirit through music and events. Focused on creating unforgettable experiences, PII aims to make a positive difference through its diverse initiatives and collaborations.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville is devoted to mentoring and supporting local youth. The organization pairs young individuals with caring mentors to help them reach their full potential and build brighter futures.