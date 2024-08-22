Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for August 23rd – 26th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This weekend in Clarksville-Montgomery County will bring plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, making for a beautiful stretch of weather.

Expect a gradual warming trend as we move from Thursday into the weekend, with sunny skies and highs increasing from the mid-80s on Thursday to the low 90s by Saturday and Sunday.

Nights will offer mild and comfortable conditions, with lows ranging from the low 60s to upper 60s, providing some relief from the daytime heat.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 84, accompanied by a light east-northeast breeze.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear skies, and it will continue as temperatures drop to a comfortable low of 62.

Friday brings more sunshine, with temperatures climbing to a high near 90. Winds will remain calm, shifting slightly to the south in the afternoon.

Expect partly cloudy skies Friday night, with a low around 65.

Looking ahead to Saturday, the sunshine persists, with highs reaching around 91 degrees. The calm wind will continue, shifting to the south by afternoon.

Saturday night will see partly cloudy skies and a low of 67.

On Sunday, the warming trend continues with sunny skies and highs near 93. Winds will remain calm, turning south-southwest by the afternoon.

There will be mostly clear skies Sunday night and a low of 69 degrees.

As we head into the beginning of next week, temperatures are expected to rise further, with highs approaching 96 degrees on Monday under sunny skies.

All in all, this weekend is shaping up to be perfect for outdoor activities, so make sure to enjoy the warm weather and sunshine!