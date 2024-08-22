Clarksville Police Department works to Identify Shoplifting Suspect

Clarksville, TN – On August 7th, 2024, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that three black females, along with some children, went into several different stores in Governors Square Mall and stole several items.

When employees approached them, the suspects became aggressive and confrontational. Three different stores reported items being stolen, and images of the suspects were captured on video surveillance cameras.

Two suspects have already been identified, but Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the female wearing the pink one-piece jumpsuit.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Officer Burlingame at 931.648.0656, ext. 5761.