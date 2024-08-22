Step Back in Time: Historic Collinsville Hosts Day & Night Storytelling on September 14th

Clarksville, TN – Historic Collinsville in rural Montgomery County has announced its special “Second Saturday” event for the month of September. Storytelling By Day & By Night will be held on Saturday, September 14th, and will take place in two parts – from 10:00am to 4:00pm and 6:45pm to 8:30pm.

From 10:00am to 4:00pm guests can visit storytelling stations throughout the pioneer settlement during their self-guided tour. Local storytellers and authors have been invited to share true stories from Montgomery County’s past, bringing history to life from the 19th century.

The nighttime portion of the event begins at 6:45pm and will showcase a different cast of storytellers. Guests will check-in at the Visitor Center between 6:45pm – 7:00pm, departing in multiple groups and visiting storytelling stations throughout the pioneer settlement until 8:30pm, led by lantern light as it gets dark.

Guests must be prepared to be outdoors, walking up and down hills on uneven ground and loose gravel. For the nighttime portion of the event, guests are encouraged to bring their own low-light flashlight to help with navigation through the property.

More information is available at www.historiccollinsville.com.

In addition to special activities on September 14th during the day, visitors can tour the newly opened Weakley House Museum, which was the home of Historic Collinsville founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley. The home’s humble beginnings date back to 1905 as a tenant house on a family farm.

The Weakleys moved into the home in 1960 and began renovations that continued until the 1980s. The unique home contains the couple’s many collections and the stories that accompany them. Inside guests will find items that reflect the couple’s passion for antiques, hunting, quilts and more.

Second Saturdays at Historic Collinsville

New in 2024, visitors can enjoy special activities on “Second Saturdays” at Historic Collinsville every month throughout the season. Each event features a unique theme, from gardening and quilting to history and art.

Tentative schedule (subject to change):

September 14th: Storytelling by Day and by Night

Octomber 12th: Create at Collinsville

November 9th: Let’s Talk Turkey

December 14th: An 1860s Christmas

Visiting Collinsville gives guests the opportunity for a self-paced, self-guided stroll through a re-creation of the past with an audio tour, along with guided tours of the Weakley House Museum, opened in 2024. The 40-acre, open-air property showcases pioneer life from 1840-1900 with 16 authentically furnished buildings. See the earliest “first home” to the expansive Dogtrot House, a tobacco-drying house, smokehouse, church/schoolhouse, wildlife center, loom house, cobbler’s shop, teacher’s home and more.

Picnic tables are located throughout the property, and a covered pavilion with tables and restrooms is also on site. A visitor center greets guests and offers period souvenirs.

Historic Collinsville’s season runs now through November 9th. The site is open Thursday – Saturday, 10:00am – 4:00pm; and Sundays, 1:00pm – 4:00pm. Last admission at 3:00pm. Closed on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. Regular admission is $12.00 for ages 13 and up; $6.00 for ages 3-12 and free to children under age 3. Military receive a $1.00 discount with a valid ID. Special event admission varies. The property is open other days and times for groups of six or more guided tours, camps, rentals, weddings, or special events.

More information about Historic Collinsville is available at www.historiccollinsville.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/historiccollinsville.

About Historic Collinsville

Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement was established to give children a hands-on experience outside of the classroom about life from the 1840s through the turn of the century. It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of life before and after the Civil War.

The property is located at 4711 Weakley Road in Southside, 20 minutes south of downtown Clarksville. Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley in 2018. The property is managed and marketed by Visit Clarksville.