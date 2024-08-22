TBI-Led Sting Nets Six Suspects in Clarksville Human Trafficking Operation

Clarksville, TN – An undercover operation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) Human Trafficking Unit, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Clarksville Police Department (CPD), and Office of the 19th Judicial District Attorney General resulted in the arrest of six men.

Seven other individuals were recovered as potential victims of human trafficking.

Over a two-day period starting August 16th, as part of an undercover operation aimed at addressing human trafficking in the Montgomery County area, officers placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex.

The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.

As a result, six men were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail:

*Franklin Poe (DOB 08/03/1999), Memphis – Two counts Trafficking for Sexual Servitude. $15,000 bond.

*Andre Johnson (DOB 03/02/1990), Fort Campbell, KY – One count each Possession of Firearm during Commission of Dangerous Felony, Solicitation of a Minor, Trafficking for Sexual Servitude. $145,000 bond.

*Dashuan Ramey (DOB 11/22/1991), Clarksville – One count Trafficking for Sexual Servitude. $20,500 bond.

*James Francis (DOB 09/02/1981), Clarksville – One count Promoting Prostitution. $25,000 bond.

*Patrick Kugler (DOB 02/07/1995), Clarksville – One count Trafficking for Sexual Servitude. $5,000 bond.

*Anthony Rice (DOB 06/02/1992), Clarksville – Two counts Trafficking for Sexual Servitude. $5,000 bond.

In an effort to identify human trafficking victims, law enforcement officials reached out to ads that had been placed on websites linked to prostitution and commercial sex ads. As a result of this part of the operation, seven individuals were recovered as potential victims of human trafficking and were offered services through an HT victim service organization.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.