Clarksville Police Investigate Tiny Town Road Crash, Driver Airlifted by Helicopter

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Tiny Town Road near Outlaw Field Road at approximately 8:55pm.

The Eastbound lanes of Tiny Town Road are currently shut down at the railroad crossing and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

The driver is being flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter, and their status is unknown at this time.

CPD Fatal Crash Team Investigators are en route to process the crash scene and no other information is available for release at this time.