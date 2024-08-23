Fort Campbell Prepares for Gate 10 and 6 Closures; Detour Routes and Extended Hours Announced

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell is temporarily closing Gates 10 and 6 for construction starting September 1st.

Gate 10 is scheduled to be closed through October 15th, and Mabry Gate will be open 24/7 during the closure. Individuals will detour from the Gate 10 area to Mabry Gate from Jordan Springs Road to Boiling Springs Road to Mabry Road.

Gate 6 is scheduled to be closed through December 2nd and Gate 5 will be open 5:00am – 9:00pm Monday – Friday during the closure.

Plan for extra time for your commute during the closures.