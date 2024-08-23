Fort Campbell’s Blanchfield Army Hospital Announces Holiday Outpatient Schedule

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities, Friday, August 30th, and the Labor Day federal holiday, Monday, September 2nd, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

August 30th | Fort Campbell DONSA

Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, LaPointe, Young Eagle, and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes, remain open and will operate on a normal schedule August 30th.

BACH specialty services open on the DONSA include laboratory, and behavioral health. ENT/Otolaryngology, orthopedics, podiatry, and surgery for patients with scheduled appointments or acute care needs will be open for scheduled patient appointments only. Physical therapy is open until noon.

Taylor Dental Clinic will be open for dental sick call. For dental support on the DONSA, contact 270.798.6362 or 270.798.5429 for assistance.

Fort Campbell Pharmacies

Main, Town Center, Byrd, and Screaming Eagle pharmacies open normal operating hours on the DONSA. Soldiers who typically use LaPointe Pharmacy can use Byrd or the Town Center Pharmacy on the DONSA.

Town Center Pharmacy will be open Saturday, August 31st from 8:00am-4:00pm.

September 2nd | Labor Day Federal Holiday

All outpatient services, including patient-centered medical homes, outpatient pharmacies, dental clinics, and the appointment line, close on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed September 2nd, in observance of the Labor Day federal holiday.

Outpatient services reopen on Tuesday, September 3rd.

MHS Nurse Advice Line

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874-2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns, locate after hours Urgent Care, and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such a severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room.

With services from MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://my.mhsgenesis.health.mil/, patients can review their medical record, check lab and test results, and securely message their care team a question 24/7 through a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through BACH’s appointment line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm.