Nashville Sounds silence Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in 4-1 Victory

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (65-58, 27-21) put together a big inning in the fourth and a quartet of pitchers combined to toss a three-hitter in a 4-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (59-63, 24-23) on Friday night at First Horizon Park.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth, when Nashville jumped all over Jacksonville starter Xzavion Curry (2-8) as the right-hander started his second trip through the batting order.

Carlos Rodriguez worked a walk to lead off the frame before Francisco Mejía hit a skyscraping fly ball that cleared the fence in right field for a two-run homer. Tyler Black then banged a ball of the right field fence and raced around the bases for a triple, setting the table for Brewer Hicklen to smack a sacrifice fly and make it 3-0 Sounds.

The three-run inning proved to be enough for the Sounds pitching staff, who put together a stellar performance once again. Mitch White (4-4) bounced back from a tough outing in Durham with a quality start. The right-hander had his sinker working, getting five groundouts over six one-run innings. White allowed just three hits with four strikeouts, picking up the win in his third start of the campaign.

Enoli Paredes took over in the seventh and struck out one in his second rehab appearance in as many days. Aaron Ashby then dominated three Jumbo Shrimp, getting two to strike out in a quiet eighth inning. Elvis Peguero (S, 1) made his first outing with the Sounds this season in the ninth and picked up the save, getting Forrest Wall to strike out and two groundouts to put away the victory for Nashville.

The top of the lineup produced the most pop for Nashville, as Rodriguez, Mejía, and Black combined to go 5-for-10 with four runs, three RBI, and two walks. Rodriguez’s single moved his hitting streak to nine games, while Black had a multi-hit performance in his first game back since being optioned from Milwaukee yesterday. The Sounds bullpen has yet to allow a hit in each of the three wins this series.

Nashville will look to take the series win tomorrow night at First Horizon Park. Left-hander DL Hall (1-1, 2.65) gets his first start of the series for the Sounds. He’ll face right-hander Yonny Chirinos (8-5, 3.39) in the penultimate contest of the homestand.

Post-Game Notes

Mitch White (W, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) has turned in back-to-back quality starts at First Horizon Park.

Enoli Paredes (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) pitched a scoreless seventh inning in his second appearance with Nashville on rehab assignment. He is currently on Milwaukee’s 60-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis.

Aaron Ashby (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) has not allowed a run over his last five appearances (6.2 IP). Since August 10, the southpaw boasts a 0.45 WHIP, .091 opponent batting average and 18.90 K/9.

Wes Clarke’s 19-game on-base streak came to an end after the 0-for-4 night. It was the longest on-base streak by a Sound this season.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now.

For more information, call 615,690,4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.