APSU Soccer plays UT Martin at Morgan Brothers Field, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – On its best start to a season since 2018, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team concludes a three-match season-opening homestand in a Sunday 4:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay (2-0-0) is unbeaten through the opening two matches of the regular season for the first time since it started the 2018 season with a 3-0-0 mark. If the Governors top long-time rival UT Martin (0-1-1) it would tie for the second-best start to a season in program history behind only five-straight wins to start the 2010 season.

The Govs defeated Chattanooga in its most recent outing to end a two-match losing streak to the Mocs. Alec Baumgardt scored her first goal of the season in the 58th minute, while Lauryn Berry secured her first-career shutout behind a seven-save performance.

UT Martin enters the weekend affair coming off a scoreless draw against Southern Illinois after dropping a 1-0 decision at North Alabama in its season opener on August 15th.

Titus Mac has been the Skyhawks’ goalkeeper throughout the season, and, like Berry, has 14 saves and allowed just one goal in 180 minutes of action. Mac made nine saves in the shutout draw against the Salukis.

UT Martin leads the all-time series against the Govs dating back to 2002, 15-6-2, and are 8-3-1 against APSU in Clarksville. However, APSU has split the last two meetings against the former OVC foe, defeating them 2-0 in Martin in 2022.

What A Win Means

Austin Peay State University improves to 3-0, tying for the second-best start to a season in program history.

Governors improved their home unbeaten streak to six matches, which is the best mark since a seven-match unbeaten streak in 2018.

Austin Peay State University remains the only team in the ASUN Conference without a loss or draw.

The APSU Governors’ first win against the Skyhawks in Clarksville since October 2015.

Pregame Notes

Austin Peay State University enters the match 2-0 this season, while UT Martin is 0-1-1.

The Governors are coming off a 1-0 win against Chattanooga, Thursday, while the Skyhawks are coming off a scoreless draw against Southern Illinois, Sunday.

UT Martin won the last meeting against APSU, 2-1, on August 17th, 2023.

The Skyhawks are 5-0-1 in the last six meetings against the Govs in Clarksville.

Austin Peay State University is coached by Kim McGowan in her third season, who is 10-20-11 at the helm of the program.

UT Martin is coached by Mike Varga, who is in his second season with the program. UTM went 5-8-6 last season with a 2-2-5 mark in OVC play.

Varga is 259-247-64 throughout his career which dates back to 1994 when he coached at Lincoln Memorial.

