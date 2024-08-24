85.9 F
Clarksville
Saturday, August 24, 2024
News

Dickson County Jail Supervisor Arrested, Faces Indictment for Inmate Sexual Misconduct

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI)

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationDickson County, TN – A former corrections supervisor faces felony charges following an investigation by special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

At the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI agents began investigating the conduct of Calvin Wayne Lewis. Agents determined that, while employed as a supervisor at the Dickson County Jail, Lewis had sexual contact with an inmate.

On Thursday, the Dickson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Lewis (DOB 9/18/1982) with three counts of Sexual Contact with an Inmate.

Authorities subsequently arrested Lewis and booked him into the Dickson County Jail on $25,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

