Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for August 25th – 29th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County is shaping up to be a scorcher, with high temperatures and sunny skies dominating the forecast. Daytime highs will range from the mid-90s to near 100 degrees, as calm winds offer little relief from the heat.

The hottest days are expected to occur between Tuesday and Thursday, so residents are urged to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday with a high near 94 degrees. Winds will be light and variable, eventually settling from the south at around 5 mph.

As the day turns into night, expect mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping to a comfortable low of 66 degrees. Calm winds will continue into the evening.

Monday will continue with sunny weather, with temperatures rising even higher, reaching a high of 96 degrees. Winds will remain calm throughout most of the day, becoming light from the south-southwest at around 5 mph.

Skies will remain mostly clear Monday night with lows around 69 degrees and calm winds.

Tuesday is expected to be the beginning of a particularly hot stretch, with temperatures soaring to a high near 99 degrees. Calm winds will persist throughout the morning, shifting to the west in the afternoon at around 5 mph.

It will be mostly clear again Tuesday night, with lows around 72 degrees and calm winds returning after sunset.

Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the week, with the thermometer hitting 100 degrees under sunny skies. Winds will be light from the west at around 5 mph during the afternoon.

Overnight, the temperature will only dip to around 73 degrees, and partly cloudy skies will start to move in. Winds will once again become calm as night falls.

It will be another hot day Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 100 degrees.

The heat will persist into Thursday night, with lows around 72 degrees and partly cloudy conditions continuing. Winds will remain light throughout the day and evening.

With high temperatures pushing 100 degrees midweek, this is a period where residents should take care to avoid heat exhaustion. Make sure to stay cool, stay hydrated, and limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day.

The extended period of hot, dry weather is expected to continue, so be prepared for a summer scorcher in Clarksville!