Montgomery County Unemployment Rate drops slighting in July 2024

Sunday, August 25, 2024
News

Unemployment Rates Drop in a Majority of Tennessee Counties

News Staff
News Staff
Tennessee County Unemployment Rate for July 2024

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce DevelopmentNashville, TN – The July employment situation improved in counties across Tennessee, according to new data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Seventy-seven counties reported lower unemployment than in June, while rates stayed the same in eight counties and increased in the remaining 10.

Unemployment was lower than 5% in 82 of the state’s 95 counties during the month, with the remaining 13 counties at or above 5%.

Montgomery County’s unemployment rate in July was 4.0 percent. This is down 0.1 percent from June’s 4.1 percent.

Sevier County and Williamson County recorded July’s lowest jobless rates, at 2.5%. The new statistics represented a 0.2 of a percentage point drop for each county compared to their June rates.

Cheatham County and Wilson County had Tennessee’s next lowest monthly unemployment rate at 2.7%. The Cheatham County rate dropped 0.1 of a percentage point, while Wilson County’s rate was down 0.2 of a percentage point.

Weakley County’s unemployment rate jumped 1.7 percentage points, from 4.5% to 6.2%, between June and July. That was the highest rate in the state.

Houston County and Bledsoe County had the state’s next highest unemployment rates at 5.5%. Houston County’s rate increased 0.6 of a percentage point, while Bledsoe County’s dropped 0.3 of a percentage point.

Statewide, seasonally adjusted unemployment in Tennessee remained at the record-setting low rate of 3% for the third month.  

Nationwide, the jobless rate grew 0.2 of a percentage point in July to 4.3%.

The state and national rates are adjusted to account for any seasonal impact on employment, while the county rates are not.

TDLWD has compiled a complete economic analysis of July’s county unemployment data, along with statistics for individual cities, which is available here.

News Staff
