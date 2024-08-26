Clarksville Pets of the Week for August 27th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 27th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Mohave is a 3 year old female Pitt mix. She is vetted, weighs 50 pounds and will be spayed before heading to her new forever home. Mohave is very loving, affectionate and did not seem bothered by other dogs when outside in the yard. She does carry a toy around sometimes as well. Come for a meet and greet, and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Sadi is a sweet domestic Shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, will be spayed before heading to her new family and is litter trained. Sadi is a very quiet, sweet girl who loves head scratches and an occasional treat of wet food. She is pretty laid back but will enjoy some catnip toys . She will make a wonderful companion. Come see her and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard and play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Luther is a male Domestic shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Luther was rescued from Fort Campbell where he was living around a dumpster until he was safely caught and now living with his foster family.

Luther can be a bit standoffish initially until he feels safe. Once he is comfortable he will slowly start coming around for attention. He will need a family in a quiet home who will be willing to give him time and patience to decompress from everything, and be allowed to slowly settle in and adjust. He seems fine with other cats and children.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Divenchi is a beautiful 9 month old male Domestic Shorthair white cat. He is fully vetted, neutered, FIV/Felv negative, litter trained and on all preventatives. Divenchi is a sweetheart, he’s very talkative and can be an indoor/outdoor kitty if you live on a safe street away from traffic, neighbor dogs etc. We do not allow declawing.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Missy is a 10-month-old Terrier mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed next week. She is very loving and weighs 21 pounds.

If you would love to add this amazing girl to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.6271459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ruger is an 8-month-old Cattle dog mix. He is fully vetted, weighs 34 pounds, neutered and has done very well with kennel/house training. This pup has great energy and does well with children and plays well with other dogs, too.

He is slowly learning cats are not for chasing and to live with them comfortably. Meet and greets are always required if another pet is in the home. Meet this boy and fall in love with your new family member!

Ruger can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Gianna is a young Shih Tzu puppy. She is affectionate, loves people and other dogs, curious, athletic, friendly, gentle, playful and smart. She is fully vetted and is considered special needs as she is diagnosed with a liver condition and is on a special diet. She is awaiting a referral to a specialist.

She has been doing great with the medication she is on and runs and plays like any normal pup. Gianna does well with children and other dogs. You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Scooby is a 10 month old male possible Great Dane mix. He is super friendly, good with other dogs and kids, cats unknown at this time and is fully vetted and dewormed.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Lisa is usually running adoption events each weekend with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her FB page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

King Samson is a delightful kitten who was found alone and wandering the streets at 4 weeks old. He is now fully vetted and litter trained. He is very social, thriving in his foster home right now while waiting for his forever family and plays with other kittens and cats very well. He is so funny and loving and doesn’t mind kids or even dogs. He’s the perfect mix of chill and playfulness. He will be a wonderful addition to your family.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Nikey is a 7 year old male senior Chihuahua. He seems to be house trained with pee pads and he is crate trained. He weighs about 7 pounds and is fully vetted and neutered. He is also microchipped and on all HW and flea/tick preventatives as well. He has been around children, cats and other dogs and has been fine but will still require a meet and greet if other pets are in the home.

Nike’s adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training, and adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/nikey or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel



You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Altiva is a young female Labrador Retriever mix. She is vetted, crate/house trained. She is very playful with lots of love to give. She is curious about everything and is very athletic and adventurous. She will thrive with an active family who will take her on outings to help channel her energy. Lots of toys and challenging games will help her continue to become her best self.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. Three days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and three months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need. Her adoption fees are all waived and come with 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

NOTE: Sadly due to personal reasons, Michelle is needing to dissolve her rescue. All Adoption fees are being waived, and she needs to make sure the remaining pups in the rescue find their forever families. PLEASE go to her Petfinder page linked below to see some of the remaining pets available and reach out if anyone interests you!

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and please check out their Petfinder page https://www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod Garage Senior Sanctuary

Jackie O is a 9-year-old Spaniel /Basset mix. She is fully vetted, will be spayed before going to her new family, and is house-trained and good with other dogs and kids. A meet and greet is always required if there are other pets in the home, just to ensure compatibility.

This sweetheart will be a welcome addition to your family. If you would like to be part of her journey, can be that special person for her and for more details and applications: Call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing