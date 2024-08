Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a minor injury crash that occurred at approximately 4:13pm on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway near Whitfield Road.

Currently, there is only one lane open in each direction of the 101st Airborne Division Parkway and CPD is asking the public to find alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared.

It is expected to be opened back up in about 30 minutes and no other information is available for release at this time.