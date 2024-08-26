91.1 F
FBI Announces $50,000 Reward in Effort to Find Missing Tennessee Teen with Autism Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers

Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers
Federal Bureau of Investigation - FBINashville, TN – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Memphis Field Office, Nashville Resident Agency is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the location and return of Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers or to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his disappearance.

Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers, a 15-year-old male, was last seen on February 26th, 2024, in the area of Stafford Court in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers - Missing Persons PosterHe was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black, square-framed glasses. Sebastian has medical conditions, including autism, that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers, please contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615.451.3838, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1.800.TBI.FIND or TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov, your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov

