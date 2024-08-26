Fort Campbell to Conduct Post-Wide Full-Scale Emergency Response Exercise This Wednesday

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell will conduct a post-wide full-scale exercise on Wednesday, August 28th. Fort Campbell typically conducts annual full-scale exercises designed to test the installation’s emergency preparedness in response to realistic scenarios.

“Exercises like this are essential in identifying strengths and areas for improvement,” said Brian Sipp, spokesperson for Fort Campbell. “They provide a platform for continuous learning and adaptation, ensuring we are always prepared to respond swiftly and effectively, ensuring the safety of the Fort Campbell community.”

Individuals will likely see an increase in civilian and military first responders and digital signs will be in place detouring individuals from specific areas during the exercise.

The exercise will include law enforcement, medical treatment, damage assessment, and more from the directorates and units across the installation.

Emergency services will continue to be available during the exercise to respond to any real-world emergencies by calling 911.