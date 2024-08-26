Historic Riverview Cemetery Walking Tours Offer Glimpse Into Clarksville’s Past

Clarksville, TN – Step back in time and uncover the history of Clarksville with the Historic Riverview Cemetery Walking Tours this fall. On September 28th and October 12th, from 9:00am to 10:00am, the public is invited to embark on a 1-hour guided tour of Riverview Cemetery, one of Clarksville’s oldest and most significant landmarks.

Established on February 23rd, 1800, the Riverview Cemetery rests on land donated by Valentine Sevier when Clarksville was still just a small village. The cemetery is the final resting place of many notable figures who helped shape the early days of the city. The guided tour will provide a fascinating look at their lives and stories, revealing the hidden tales behind the headstones that have stood for centuries.

For those eager to delve deeper into history, a 30-minute Artifact Talk will follow the tour, presented by the Curator of Collections from the Customs House Museum. During this session, participants will have the opportunity to explore select artifacts from the museum’s collection, bringing the history of Clarksville and its prominent figures to life in a tangible way. The Artifact Talk is available for an additional $5.00, and is open to ages 5 and up.

Tickets for the walking tour are $20.00, with a discounted rate of $15.00 for museum members. Due to limited space, advance registration is required and can be done through the Customs House Museum’s website at customshousemuseum.org. Don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in the rich history of Clarksville, as you walk through one of the city’s oldest cemeteries and explore its heritage firsthand.

*The grounds of Riverview Cemetery are not handicap accessible. The terrain is bumpy with few paved paths.

