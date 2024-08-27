Clarksville Police Department Celebrates Promotions, Recognitions at August Ceremony

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, August 26th, 2024, the Clarksville Police Department held a promotion ceremony at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, recognizing numerous officers for their promotions and achievements within the department.

The following officers were promoted to Sergeant, effective August 26th, 2024. Field Training Officer Sven Szczerbiak, Agent Matthew Ferrell, Officer Daniel Binkley, and Field Training Officer Gannon Gray. Sgt. Szczerbiak joined CPD in March 2008, Sgt. Ferrell joined in December 2010, Sgt. Binkley joined in December 2013, and Sgt. Gray joined in July 2015.

Additionally, the Clarksville Police Department recognized the following officers for the promotion they received over the last several months:

Detective: Matthew Hensley, Sean Nolan, Alan Atwell, and Joshua Lajoie.

Field Training Officer (FTO): Reid Joffer, Chance Suiter, Elijah Horton, John Riley, Clint Sutton, Randy Cox, and Matthew Roederer (not pictured).

They have all accepted the challenges ahead of them, and continue to serve the citizens of Clarksville with the utmost professionalism.

Kayla Billotte

Kayla Billotte is recognized as the Clarksville Police Department’s Employee of the Quarter (4th Quarter) 2023/2024. Ms. Billotte is the Administrative Support Clerk for CPD’s Training Division and is instrumental in ensuring all records, training documentation, and travel arrangements are complete and accurate.

She is a versed user of the Acadis Program, and her attention to detail ensures the departmental files are accurate when reporting to the Tennessee POST Commission. Kayla has proved herself to be a valuable asset to the training division and the mission of the Clarksville Police Department.

Grant Burlingame

Officer Grant Burlingame is recognized as the Clarksville Police Department’s Employee of the Year 2023-2024. He was the employee of the 3rd Quarter (2023/2024). Officer Burlingame joined CPD in November 2021 and is a patrol officer assigned to District 3AN.

He attended Crisis Intervention Training in May 2023 and has been recognized as a professional and one who remains calm under pressure and during trying times. He is always willing to assist his peers and continuously goes above and beyond to be of service to the citizens of Clarksville both on and off duty.