Historic Greenwood Cemetery Walking Tours Return This October

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is once again offering its popular Historic Greenwood Cemetery Walking Tours this fall. Two tour dates are available, scheduled for October 5th and October 19th, 2024, from 9:00am to 10:00am.

Greenwood Cemetery, one of Clarksville’s oldest active burial grounds, is the perfect setting for a captivating walk through the city’s rich and sometimes spine-tingling history. During this one-hour guided tour, participants will explore the winding paths of the cemetery, learning about the notable figures who shaped Clarksville and the intriguing stories surrounding them.

Tickets for the tours are $20.00, with a discounted price of $15.00 for museum members. Due to the tour’s popularity and limited space, advance purchase is required.

For those interested in delving even deeper into the past, the museum’s Curator of Collections will host a 30-minute “Artifact Talk” following the tour. The optional session, open to ages five and up, will showcase select items from the museum’s collection and costs an additional $5.00. This add-on can be reserved when purchasing tickets.

Don’t miss this opportunity to uncover the hidden history of Clarksville’s Greenwood Cemetery. For registration and more details, visit www.customshousemuseum.org

