APSU Soccer hits the road to face Murray State

Clarksville, TN – After finishing the second week of the season as the only unbeaten team in the Atlantic Sun Conference, Austin Peay State University’s soccer team heads north for its first road match of the season in a 3:00pm, Thursday match against Murray State at Cutchin Field in Murray, Kentucky.

Austin Peay (2-0-1) played to a 1-1 draw in Sunday’s match against UT Martin, with Ellie Dreas scoring a 58th-minute equalizer off a corner kick. Previously, the APSU Govs earned a one-goal shutout victory against Chattanooga, on August 22nd, after the season with a 2-1 win against Western Kentucky, on August 15th.

Dreas leads the Govs with two goals this season following Sunday’s score. All four goals APSU has tallied this season also have come from different players. Alec Baumgardt is the only member of the team to notch a goal and assist through the early going, with an assist against WKU and the game-winner against UTC.

Goalkeeper Lauryn Berry has made the most of her first season as a starter. The sophomore currently is tied for first in the ASUN in goals-against average (0.67) and minutes played (270) and is third in the league in saves (18) and shutouts (one).

Murray State (1-2-1) is coming off a scoreless draw against Arkansas State, on Sunday, after dropping a 2-1 match against #19 Xavier last Thursday.

The Racers are led in goals by Breece Bass’ two scores. Bass also has tallied MSU’s lone assist of the campaign.

Griselda Reviorio has gone the distance in all four of Murray State’s matches thus far, and commands a .828 save percentage with 24 saves, and is allowing 1.25 goals per game.

What to Know

Austin Peay State University is unbeaten through its first three matches of the season for the second time under head coach Kim McGowan and the first since McGowan’s first season at the helm in 2022.

The Governors are the lone unbeaten team remaining in the ASUN Conference.

Ellie Dreas’ two goals this season lead the team and rank third in the ASUN.

Alec Baumgardt is tied for third in the ASUN with 10 shots and tied for sixth with four shots on goal.

Lauryn Berry is tie for an ASUN-best 0.67 goals-against average and currently ranks third in the league with 18 saves.

What A Win Means

Austin Peay State University’s first win against Murray State in its last 11 meetings.

Austin Peay State University’s first win against Murray State and in Murray, Kentucky since October 2nd, 2011.

APSU open the season undefeated through its first four matches for the first time since a 5-0-1 start to the 2013 season.

Head coach Kim McGowan‘s 45th-carer win and 11th as head coach of the Govs.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors 2024 season, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC), on Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer), or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.