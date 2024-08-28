93.8 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department ask public help identifying Vehicle Burglary suspects
News

Clarksville Police Department ask public help identifying Vehicle Burglary suspects

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police are trying to identify the vehicle burglary suspects in this photo.
Clarksville Police are trying to identify the vehicle burglary suspects in this photo.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Vehicle Burglary and Identity Theft that occurred between August 24th and 25th. The victim reported that her vehicle had been entered, and personal items were stolen.

On August 25th, 2024, at approximately 11:50am, her debit/credit cards were used at Hibbett Sports and JD Sports, located inside Governor Square Mall. Video surveillance cameras captured images of three males making purchases with the victim’s debit cards.

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the vehicle burglary suspects in this photo.
Clarksville Police are trying to identify the vehicle burglary suspects in this photo.

 

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Neagos at 931.648.0656.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
Transform Your Space: Affordable Luxuries That Bring Style, Comfort, and Ease to Your Home
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online