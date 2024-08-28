Paint the Clouds, Create Memories: Family Art Saturday at the Customs House Museum

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, August 31st, 2024, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is transforming its Family Art Studio into a dreamy landscape where creativity meets the clouds. Families are invited to join in on Family Art Saturday: Cloud Painting, a unique and imaginative experience perfect for artists of all ages.

The event promises to be a whimsical, hands-on opportunity for children and their parents to bond over brushstrokes, color, and the endless possibilities of the sky.

Imagine stepping into the studio and, for a few moments, feeling as though you’re lying on your back in the grass, gazing up at the fluffy clouds drifting lazily across the sky. What do you see? A dragon? A butterfly? A funny face? This activity is all about capturing those visions in paint—bringing cloud-inspired daydreams to life on canvas.

Participants are encouraged to unleash their imaginations and paint beautiful cloud scenes that reflect their vision of the sky. Whether it’s soft, billowing clouds floating over a bright blue backdrop or fanciful shapes and colors that push the boundaries of reality, every creation is a work of art. The atmosphere will be fun and supportive, with plenty of room for both young artists and parents to explore their creativity together.

Family Art Saturday: Cloud Painting is free with museum membership or paid admission and is suitable for children ages 3 and up, accompanied by an adult. Parents are not just spectators—they are essential partners in this creative journey. The event is designed for families to collaborate, offering a unique opportunity to bond, laugh, and share in the joy of artistic expression.

With sessions running from 10:00am – 12:00pm and again from 2:00pm – 4:00pm, families have plenty of chances to drop by and let their creativity soar. All materials will be provided, so all you need to bring is your imagination and enthusiasm. Whether you’ve never picked up a paintbrush or you’re a seasoned artist, the studio awaits with an open sky full of possibilities.

Come create cherished memories with your family and leave with your own cloud masterpiece!

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org