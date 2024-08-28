Roxy Regional Theatre’s Matilda: The Musical sells out opening weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre could not have ask for a better kick-off to Season 42 than a SOLD OUT opening weekend of Matilda: The Musical! If you couldn’t snag tickets for last weekend, you have five more chances this week… but please don’t delay in making your reservations, as tickets are going quickly!

Directed by Emily Ruck with music direction by Erika Milner and choreography by Eboné Amos, Matilda The Musical stars local youth Aiyana Cotton (playing Matilda on August 23rd, 2th, 30th and 31st at 7:00pm) and Ryan Victoria Nelson (playing Matilda on August 24th, 29th, 31st at 2:00pm and September 1st) and features Ashley Birnbaum as Matilda’s caring teacher Miss Honey, Alex Vanburen as the school headmistress not-to-be-trifled-with Agatha Trunchbull, and Theron Taylor Montgomery and Caitlin Hicks as Matilda’s cruel parents Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood.

Rounding out the cast are Madeline Acquaviva, Jena Allen, Armon Davis, Sebastian Fenton and Jason Sekili, alongside local youth Malin Barnhill, Elisabeth Carroccia, Kenzie Cooper, Kyler Fewox, Zoë Fewox, Bennet Hubbell, Avery Johnson, Scarlett Johnston, CJ Jones, Mallorie Puckett, Natalie Shasserre, Jalen Soto, Asher Zeliadt and Jessa Zeliadt.

Based on the book by Roald Dahl, Matilda The Musical is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Produced in part by Nancye & Joe Britton, with additional funding support provided by Nancy & Garnett Ladd, Mildred & Mable’s and Christy & Steve Crosby, Matilda The Musical is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Music Theatre International (MTI).

Next Shows

Thursday, August 29th at 7:00pm

Friday, August 30th at 7:00pm (LIMITED AVAILABILITY)

Saturday, August 31st at 2:00pm (LIMITED AVAILABILITY)

Saturday, August 31st at 7:00pm

Sunday, September 1st at 2:00pm (LIMITED AVAILABILITY)

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to Thursday’s performance. CitySaver coupons are accepted at all performances during the run.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Please note: This show contains fog effects and flashing lights.

Buy Tickets

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.