Austin Peay State University Cross Country teams head to Nashville for Belmont Opener

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country team travels down I-24 for the Belmont Opener, on Friday, at Percy Warner Park. The women open the meet at 8:40am, and the men follow at 9:15am.

The women’s squad features seven returners, including Ashley Doyle, who led the APSU Govs in all six meets last season.

The men’s team features five returners, including Jackson Fowler, who was the fastest Gov in four out of six meets.

The opening meet kicks off year two under head coach Asha Gibson-Smith. The APSU Govs last competed at Percy Warner Park in the ASUN Cross Country Championships last year.

