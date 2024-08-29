100 F
Clarksville
Thursday, August 29, 2024
Clarksville Police Investigate Two School Bus Crashes; No Injuries, Roads Impacted

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has responded to two separate motor vehicle crashes involving a Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) bus. There are no reported injuries in both incidents, and the children on the buses are safe.

The first crash occurred at 2220 Madison Street at approximately 2:38pm. Currently, one Eastbound lane of Madison Street is shut down.

The second crash occurred on Tiny Town Road at Pembroke Road at approximately 2:47pm.

Both crashes are causing some traffic congestion and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadways can be clear.

No other information is available for release at this time.

Music-Filled Old Timer’s Day Set for Labor Day at Pickett CCC Memorial State Park
