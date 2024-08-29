Discover Africa’s Wildlife at Customs House Museum’s Sundays at 3 with Mike O’Malley

Clarksville, TN – The next event in the Sundays at 3 series promises to be an adventure for nature and photography enthusiasts alike. On Sunday, September 1st, 2024, at 3:00pm, local businessman and Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board Member Mike O’Malley will host a special lecture titled Wildlife of Southern Africa at Turner Auditorium.

The event is free and open to the public; does not include Museum admission.

O’Malley, an amateur photographer, will share insights from his recent expedition through five countries in Southern Africa. During his travels, O’Malley captured stunning photographs of the region’s diverse birds, mammals, and landscapes. His presentation will not only showcase his impressive collection of wildlife images but also offer practical tips for photographing animals in their natural habitat.

The event promises to be both educational and inspiring for those interested in wildlife photography or the natural beauty of Southern Africa. While admission to the lecture is free, it does not include access to the museum’s exhibits.

Though registration is not mandatory, attendees are encouraged to secure their spot by registering in advance at customshousemuseum.org/events.

Don’t miss this opportunity to journey through Southern Africa’s breathtaking wildlife and landscapes with Mike O’Malley.

