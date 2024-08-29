Hopkinsville Community College Honors 111 Students on Summer 2024 Dean, President’s Lists

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College’s (HCC) spring semester Dean and President’s Lists recognized 111 full and part-time students for their academic achievement. Hopkinsville Community College’s (HCC) spring semester Dean and President’s Lists recognized 111 full and part-time students for their academic achievement.

Full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed 12 hours or more of course work numbered 100 or above for the academic term qualify for the full-time Dean’s List.

Students who have earned a 4.0 GPA and successfully completed at least 12 hours of course work numbered 100 or above for the academic term qualify for the full-time President’s List.

Part-time students who have earned at least a cumulative 3.5 GPA and successfully completed at least 15 KCTCS semester credit hours of course work numbered 100 or above qualify for the part-time Dean’s List. Students who have earned a 4.0 GPA and successfully completed at least 18 KCTCS semester credit hours of course work numbered 100 or above qualify for the part-time President’s List.

The Summer 2024 semester list consists of 67 Kentucky residents, 15 Tennessee residents and 5 residents from outside the region.

Full-time Students Achieving Dean and *President’s List



Clarksville, TN: Crimmins, Alexander

Elkton, KY: Pickens, Nicholas

Hopkinsville, KY: Norma, Jeronimo; *Siler, Mystery; *Temoltzin-Vega, Angelica

Part-time Students Achieving Dean and *President’s List

Allensville, KY: Langley, Charity

Bowling Green, KY: Mumford, Keane

Cadiz, KY: Allen, Donna; Choate, Angel; Fogle, Courtney; Jimenez, Daniel

Cerulean, KY: Fiese, Gabriel

Clarksville, TN: Benitez, Marc; Coleman, Zayne; Gomez, James; Grimes, Capria; Jackson, Selisa; Jenel, Stephanie; Kamotho, Julia; *Meek, Erin; *Mendoza, Ruben; Rodriguez, Alexander; Sawyer, Jamison; *Schoneman, Barbora; Stinson, Whitley

Clifty, KY: Mckinney, Brittany

Crofton, KY: Burnham, Addison; *Wagoner, Zachary

Eddyville, KY: Henley, Crystal

El Paso, TX: Massengale, Eric

Elkton, KY: Alder, Brooklyn; Case, Cassandra; Dazey, Abigail; *Laster, Aaron; Lemons, Mariah

Fort Campbell, KY: Brechwald, Zipporah; Carrera Flores, Jose; Harper, Taylor; *Kroll, Arnel; Olivo, Michael; Quan, Todd; *Roman, Gabby; *Smith, Savannah

Gracey, KY: Butler, Kadn; Gray, Joseph

Greenville, KY: Alverson, Elizabeth

Honolulu, HI: Zayas-Lopez, Angel

Hope Mills, NC: Bernardino, Taylor

Hopkinsville, KY: *Allen, Wayne; Berkvens, Gabriela; Burke, Jonathon; Christian, Asyah; Chistian, Mia; Cook, Arianna; *Couch, Tyler; Cowen, Waylon; Croy, Ryan; Edwards, Nicholas; Finch, Natahjiae; Grissom, Alayna; Hansen, Kami; Hodges, Jessica; Inman, Jesy; *Krohn, Piper; *Lancaster, Olivia; Lopez, Stevie; Nelson, Tammy; Sentman, Tommie; Sims, Samaria; Spurlin, Michelle; Taylor, Marley; Walker, Kenneth; Zweydoff, Brandon

Lewisburg, KY: Evitts, Laura

Oak Grove, KY: *Bell, Jaclynn; Cook, Amanda; Harris, Jason; Mcmanus, Monica; *Olea, Alexandra; Thomas, Nanjelys

Paducah, KY: Wurth, Sarah

Pembroke, KY: Henderson, Nicholas

Russellville, KY: Hughes, Lauren

Savannah, GA: Lounsbury, Chris

Sharon Grove, KY: Blake, Abigail

West Point, NY: Mauzy, Sebastion

Woodlawn, TN: Thomas, Dean

