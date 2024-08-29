Hopkinsville Community College Honors 111 Students on Summer 2024 Dean, President’s Lists

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College’s (HCC) spring semester Dean and President’s Lists recognized 111 full and part-time students for their academic achievement.
Full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed 12 hours or more of course work numbered 100 or above for the academic term qualify for the full-time Dean’s List.
Students who have earned a 4.0 GPA and successfully completed at least 12 hours of course work numbered 100 or above for the academic term qualify for the full-time President’s List.
Part-time students who have earned at least a cumulative 3.5 GPA and successfully completed at least 15 KCTCS semester credit hours of course work numbered 100 or above qualify for the part-time Dean’s List. Students who have earned a 4.0 GPA and successfully completed at least 18 KCTCS semester credit hours of course work numbered 100 or above qualify for the part-time President’s List.
The Summer 2024 semester list consists of 67 Kentucky residents, 15 Tennessee residents and 5 residents from outside the region.
Full-time Students Achieving Dean and *President’s List
Clarksville, TN: Crimmins, Alexander
Elkton, KY: Pickens, Nicholas
Hopkinsville, KY: Norma, Jeronimo; *Siler, Mystery; *Temoltzin-Vega, Angelica
Part-time Students Achieving Dean and *President’s List
Allensville, KY: Langley, Charity
Bowling Green, KY: Mumford, Keane
Cadiz, KY: Allen, Donna; Choate, Angel; Fogle, Courtney; Jimenez, Daniel
Cerulean, KY: Fiese, Gabriel
Clarksville, TN: Benitez, Marc; Coleman, Zayne; Gomez, James; Grimes, Capria; Jackson, Selisa; Jenel, Stephanie; Kamotho, Julia; *Meek, Erin; *Mendoza, Ruben; Rodriguez, Alexander; Sawyer, Jamison; *Schoneman, Barbora; Stinson, Whitley
Clifty, KY: Mckinney, Brittany
Crofton, KY: Burnham, Addison; *Wagoner, Zachary
Eddyville, KY: Henley, Crystal
El Paso, TX: Massengale, Eric
Elkton, KY: Alder, Brooklyn; Case, Cassandra; Dazey, Abigail; *Laster, Aaron; Lemons, Mariah
Fort Campbell, KY: Brechwald, Zipporah; Carrera Flores, Jose; Harper, Taylor; *Kroll, Arnel; Olivo, Michael; Quan, Todd; *Roman, Gabby; *Smith, Savannah
Gracey, KY: Butler, Kadn; Gray, Joseph
Greenville, KY: Alverson, Elizabeth
Honolulu, HI: Zayas-Lopez, Angel
Hope Mills, NC: Bernardino, Taylor
Hopkinsville, KY: *Allen, Wayne; Berkvens, Gabriela; Burke, Jonathon; Christian, Asyah; Chistian, Mia; Cook, Arianna; *Couch, Tyler; Cowen, Waylon; Croy, Ryan; Edwards, Nicholas; Finch, Natahjiae; Grissom, Alayna; Hansen, Kami; Hodges, Jessica; Inman, Jesy; *Krohn, Piper; *Lancaster, Olivia; Lopez, Stevie; Nelson, Tammy; Sentman, Tommie; Sims, Samaria; Spurlin, Michelle; Taylor, Marley; Walker, Kenneth; Zweydoff, Brandon
Lewisburg, KY: Evitts, Laura
Oak Grove, KY: *Bell, Jaclynn; Cook, Amanda; Harris, Jason; Mcmanus, Monica; *Olea, Alexandra; Thomas, Nanjelys
Paducah, KY: Wurth, Sarah
Pembroke, KY: Henderson, Nicholas
Russellville, KY: Hughes, Lauren
Savannah, GA: Lounsbury, Chris
Sharon Grove, KY: Blake, Abigail
West Point, NY: Mauzy, Sebastion
Woodlawn, TN: Thomas, Dean
About Hopkinsville Community College
For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning. As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers. For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.