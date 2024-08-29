Tennessee Tech Waives Undergrad Application Fees for September, Making College More Accessible

Cookeville, TN – For the third year in a row, Tennessee Tech University is making it easier for rising high school seniors and transfer students to become Golden Eagles by waiving application fees during the month of September. – For the third year in a row, Tennessee Tech University is making it easier for rising high school seniors and transfer students to become Golden Eagles by waiving application fees during the month of September.

“At Tennessee Tech, our commitment to putting students first starts with the application process,” said Frank Tittle, director of admissions at Tech. “We aim to make applying to Tech as simple and affordable as possible year-round, but we’re especially pleased to offer prospective students the opportunity to submit an application at no cost to them throughout the month of September.”

Tittle added that the promotion is tied to the state’s College Application and Exploration Month, which is supported by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

“We know that a college education delivers meaningful benefits to individuals and their communities, from higher wages and better career options to greater personal happiness,” added Tittle. “We want everyone to have a sense of confidence around the college application process, and we’re proud to take part in this effort to empower students with a no-cost opportunity to apply to Tennessee Tech.”

As part of the month-long promotion, there will also be a special “Why Apply” day on Friday, September 20th, during which students, faculty, staff, and alumni are encouraged to wear their purple and gold Tech gear and share on social media why they believe students should apply to Tech, using #WhyApply and #TNTech.

Interested applicants should visit tntech.edu/apply . The application takes only 10 to 15 minutes to complete.

As students fill out the application, there will be no payment screen displayed for the month of September for those completing the undergraduate application, which will waive the standard $25.00 application fee. Applying early is encouraged, so students have the best chance of being eligible for scholarships. The priority application deadline for scholarships is December 15th.

Tennessee Tech is ranked as a “Best National University” by U.S. News & World Report. The university offers more than 200 programs of study, and Tech grads leave with the least debt of all public universities in the state. In fact, based on total cost and alumni earnings, Tech provides students with the highest return on investment of any public university in Tennessee, according to PayScale.