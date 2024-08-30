74.8 F
Austin Peay State University Volleyball Splits Season Opener with Sweep of Mississippi Valley State, Loss to Tennessee Tech

Austin Peay State University Volleyball Splits Opening Day Matches in Memphis. (Matthew A. Smith)
Austin Peay State University Volleyball Splits Opening Day Matches in Memphis. (Matthew A. Smith)

APSU Women's VolleyballMemphis, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team split its season opening matches with a sweep of Mississippi Valley State and loss to in-state rival Tennessee Tech, Friday, at the Larry O. Finch Center.

Austin Peay (1-1) earned its first win of the 2024 season with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 26-24) win over Mississippi Valley State. The two teams went back and forth for the majority of the first set but got up by as many as four points, 14-10, from a kill from Luci Lippelgoos.

A trio of attack errors by the APSU Govs allowed the Delta Devils to go on a 5-1 run, tying the set at 15-15. The Delta Devils took their first lead of the set at 20-19 after a kill from Lyric Edwards. The Governors ended the set on a 5-2 run to win the set, 25-22. 

The Governors got off to a quick start to begin the second set, going on a 4-2 run. The Delta Devils responded with a 7-2 run to go up by four at 12-8. The Govs fought back with kills by Payton Diedesheimer, Gabriella MacKenzie, and Lippelgoos, tying the set 15-15. The APSU Govs never trailed the remainder of the set, winning 25-22. 

The Delta Devils battled back to begin the third set, going up 5-1 on the Govs. The Govs responded with a 9-5 run, tying the set at 10-10 with a kill by Abby Thigpen. The rest of the set saw seven ties, but the Governors took the set, 26-24

The Governor and the Golden Eagles went back-and-forth in the beginning of the first set, seeing five ties and two lead changes. TTU saw a 5-2 run to lead by a set high of five points at 15-10. The APSU Govs fought back, tying the game at 22-22 with back-to-back attack errors from the Golden Eagles and forcing a TTU timeout. Tennessee Tech went on a 3-0 run to end the first set, 25-22. 

Much like the first set, the second set was back-and-forth until TTU began a 5-2 run, making the score 13-9 and forcing a Governor timeout. A pair of kills by Gabriella MacKenzie followed by a kill from Sarah Carnathan and a service ace by Lippelgoos allowed the Governors to get back within two of their opponent at 16-14. TTU kept hold of their lead, despite APSU’s effort to get back within two at 19-17 thanks to a Golden Eagle service error and a kill by Aubrey Stitcher. A 4-1 run ended the set with TTU winning, 25-20. 

The Governors began the third set on a 4-3 run with another kill from MacKenzie and Golden Eagle attack errors. However, TTU managed to pull away from the Governors by a 4-0 run, forcing a Gov timeout at 20-14. TTU ended the match on a 5-4 run, winning 25-18. 

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

Austin Peay State University Volleyball wraps up their stay in Memphis tomorrow as they face host Memphis at 1:00pm.

City of Clarksville Offices to Close on September 2nd for Labor Day Observance
