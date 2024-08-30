City of Clarksville Offices to Close on September 2nd for Labor Day Observance

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, September 2nd, 2024, to observe the Labor Day federal holiday.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation

Clarksville Parks and Recreation centers, as well as Fort Defiance, will be closed Monday, September 2nd. Pools and golf courses will remain open to the public.

All parks and recreation facilities will resume regular hours on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will be closed as well. No regular bus service will run on Labor Day, Monday, September 2nd

Normal route service will resume on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Clarksville Gas and Water

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed on Monday, September 2nd.

In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay-by-phone; and the online bill payment feature will be operational.

Visit the Clarksville Gas and Water website for convenient 24-hour drive-up Kiosk payment site locations, www.clarkvillegw.com.

CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband (CDE) offices will be closed on Monday. In case of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or report the issue on their website. Additionally, information about services and bill payments is available online.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, September 3rd for regularly scheduled hours.