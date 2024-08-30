Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for August 30th – September 2nd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This weekend in Clarksville-Montgomery County will bring a mix of warm temperatures, scattered showers, and thunderstorms. Friday afternoon is mostly sunny, with a high near 96°F, though there’s a slight chance of afternoon storms.

The weather cools down into the 70s overnight, with the possibility of lingering storms and patchy fog.

This afternoon, there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high was around 96. Winds were out of the west-southwest at around 5 mph.

Rain continues Friday night, with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11:00pm. There will be patchy fog after 11:00pm. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday will see increasing clouds and higher chances of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon, especially after 2:00pm. The high will reach around 90°F, though it may feel warmer with heat index values up to 98°F. Expect patchy fog early in the morning. The wind will be calm coming out of the west at around 5 mph.

There is a 40 percent chance of rain Saturday night with patching fog after 10:00pm. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 70.

Sunday follows a similar pattern, with patchy morning fog and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be more comfortable at around 85°F.

Conditions will clear up somewhat by Sunday night. Fog may develop again around midnight, with lows dropping into the 60s.

Labor Day looks pleasant with sunny skies and a high of 88°F, making it ideal for outdoor plans. The holiday evening will be calm and partly cloudy, with lows in the lower 60s.