Clarksville Police Department releases Public Service Announcement: Peddler’s Permit Required for Solicitation

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) wants to advise individuals and businesses, that if they want to solicit “for profit” by going door-to-door, they must obtain a “Solicitor Permit” from the City of Clarksville’s Finance Department.

The City of Clarksville’s City Code 5-202 addresses when a permit is required and is titled: “Peddlers”. The word “peddler” includes solicitors and itinerant merchants.

Requirements

An application must be submitted for each solicitor. Permits shall only be issued to individual persons. Each person who seeks to conduct peddler activities shall be required to have a peddler permit even though two (2) or more people may be employed by, or acting on behalf of the same business/organization.



Allowable hours to solicit: door-to-door sales occur only during daylight hours, Monday through Saturday.

Posted “No Trespassing” / “No Soliciting”: The permit does not give the solicitor permission to go onto the posted property.

It shall be unlawful and a solicitor deemed to be a trespass for a permittee who refuses to, or fails to leave promptly the private premises of any person who requests or directs the permittee to leave.

Solicitors must also comply with all applicable state laws.

See the attached link to see the City Code: https://library.municode.com/tn/clarksville/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=TIT5BUPROC_CH2PE

See the attached link regarding Permit applications and fees: www.clarksvilletn.gov/924/Permits

This ordinance does not apply to bona fide non-profit organizations registered as such with the State, including but not limited to educational, charitable, religious, patriotic, veteran, or philanthropic organizations, public or private primary or secondary school organizations, groups, or clubs.